LanaCoin (LANA) Market Capitalization Hits $338,136.79

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $338,136.79 and approximately $67.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.15 or 1.00185006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00328847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00634226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00159522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003981 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,959,555,139 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

