Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

LCSHF stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

