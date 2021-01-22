Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

LCSHF stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

