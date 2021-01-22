Lantz Financial LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

