Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.69. Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 20,100 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67.

About Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.