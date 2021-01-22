Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CAO Sells $971,475.12 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 3,304 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.03, for a total value of $971,475.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.80. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $251.16.

