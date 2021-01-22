Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Brian J. Lee Sells 13,738 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Brian J. Lee sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $3,985,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,718.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRLG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65.

