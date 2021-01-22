Largo Coin Price Down 0% This Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $9.85 or 0.00030175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $174.32 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00277153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,159,628 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,853 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

