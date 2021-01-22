Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) PT Raised to C$2.50

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:LGO remained flat at $C$1.88 during trading on Friday. 923,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

