LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0486 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $98,348.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

