Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,732 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

AOS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.