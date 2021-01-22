Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $174.34.

