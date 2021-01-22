Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,646. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

