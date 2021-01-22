Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,042. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

