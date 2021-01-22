Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215,634 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

