Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $139.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $139,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 255,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

