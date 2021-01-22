Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $12,618,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,309. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



