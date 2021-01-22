Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.
