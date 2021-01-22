Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 222,457 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $983,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

