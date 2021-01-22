Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 222,457 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $983,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

