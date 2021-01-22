Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 119.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

