Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.31 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

