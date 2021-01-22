Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

