Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

