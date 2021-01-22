Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,347 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

