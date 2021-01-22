Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 20,183 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

JD stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

