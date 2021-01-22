Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Oddo Bhf

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
LGRVF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Legrand has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22.
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.
