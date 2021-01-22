Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Oddo Bhf

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

LGRVF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Legrand has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

