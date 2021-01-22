Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

