Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.42. 21,119,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $327.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

