Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,093. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

