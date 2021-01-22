Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,467 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.