Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stake Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

LII stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,346. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

