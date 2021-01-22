Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,422,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 356,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

