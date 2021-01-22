Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 2,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 360,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,141,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

