LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.61 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

