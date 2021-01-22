LHT Market Capitalization Hits $82,037.96 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 96.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, LHT has traded down 97.4% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $82,037.96 and approximately $96.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007677 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006965 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 582.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

LHT Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

