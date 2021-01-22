Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,616 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 3,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 115,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,760.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,622.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.