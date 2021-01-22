Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.87 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.93. The company has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

