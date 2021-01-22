Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.85 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000. Visa makes up about 3.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.33 and a 200 day moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.