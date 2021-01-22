Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.