Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 6.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.84% of Liberty Global worth $115,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.79. 2,539,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

