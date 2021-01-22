Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head to Head Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CarGurus alerts:

79.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarGurus and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 6.13 $42.15 million $0.38 83.92 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.57 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, indicating that its share price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CarGurus and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $30.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Summary

CarGurus beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.