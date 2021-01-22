LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 3.4% Higher

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18,500.00 and last traded at $18,500.00. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,900.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17,809.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17,582.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $370 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.51.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $371.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.18 million during the quarter.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

