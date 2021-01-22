LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18,500.00 and last traded at $18,500.00. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,900.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17,809.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17,582.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $370 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.51.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $371.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.18 million during the quarter.

LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.