Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.59 and last traded at $142.62. Approximately 473,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 351,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

