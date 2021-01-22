Lightstreams Achieves Market Cap of $988,915.24 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $988,915.24 and approximately $9,354.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.