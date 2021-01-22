LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $9.59 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $30,924.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,601,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,049,037 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

