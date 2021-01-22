LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $11,429.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

