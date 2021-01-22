Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.61

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.61 and last traded at $123.53, with a volume of 8207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

