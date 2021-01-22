Linear Achieves Market Cap of $22.82 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Linear token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.