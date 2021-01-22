Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.44. 199,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 171,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 83.97, a current ratio of 84.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$212.27 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

