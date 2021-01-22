Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 23.9%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shot up 23.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 3,457,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 882% from the average session volume of 352,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

