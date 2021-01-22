LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $5,098.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $5,098.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049827 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,052,291,163 coins and its circulating supply is 704,307,492 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.